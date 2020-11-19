Ministry to partner AJ Tennis Academy

In furtherance of its role of nurturing young tennis players from the grassroots, the Ministry of youth and sports Development is to partner with United States- based AJ Tennis Academy to establish a world- class tennis Academy in Abuja, Nigeria.

Speaking during a visit to the Minister Mr. Sunday Dare in his office, Director of A J Tennis Academy International based in Minneapolis Tolu Olaleye said he was excited by the prospect of partnering with the Ministry to develop the next generation of tennis players as well as good citizens.

” Our plan is to develop the tennis Academy as a business in partnership with domestic and foreign investors to ensure long- term survival and serve as a model for other sports. We are here to explore ways of gaining support for this initiative from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

” In his response, the Minister said” Thanks for your faith in Nigeria. The timing of this initiative is very good and in consonance with our new sports in- dustry policy which classifies sports as busi- ness.

