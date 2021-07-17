Ministry to partner UNESCO on anti-doping

In a bold move to step up the fight against doping by athletes, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is to partner with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO. Speaking during a courtesy call on the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare, the Nigerian Ambassador to UNESCO, Hajiya Hajo Sani commended the Minister for his innovations and sustained efforts “we want to commend the Ministry for all the youth and sports-focused initiatives that’s hasve been running and yielding results. On our part we will continue to ensure that our sportsmen and women compete clean in all competitions in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and beyond by not taking any substances that violate the rules of Sports In his response, the Minister said “This meeting is coming at an opportune time when we are just few days to the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics. I believe your job as Nigerian Ambassador to UNESCO is a choice that is justifiable. In a deliberate way we seek partnerships and collaborations in any organisation that is Youth focused.As a Ministry we will keep availing the youth of our country the benefits that are available. We are barely eight days to the commencement of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and emphasis has been on the need to have clean sports as we’ve been charging the Athletes to compete fairly and clean without using any banned substances. In another few days we will see over 58 of our athletes in 9 different sports competing with the best from the world in Tokyo. Through the years of preparations, the emphasis has been on making sure we do not violate any of the guidelines provided by the World A n t i – Dopping Agency.”
Related Articles
Rohr hints on Ighalo’s return to Eagles
Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia’s new striker, Odion Ighalo, will be welcomed back into the Super Eagles fold soon if the words of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr are to go by. Ighalo called it quits with the national team right after inspiring Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations […]
EPL: Sterling, Foden star as Man City rain on Liverpool’s title parade
*Sheffield United sweep Mourinho’s Spurs aside Manchester City, smarting from losing their title, unleashed their frustration on the side who took it from them and they must wonder how Jürgen Klopp’s side had arrived 23 points ahead of them. Pep Guardiola’s stance is that his side must prove itself each time it takes the field […]
Volleyball national teams camping postponed
The technical committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation has suspended the forthcoming camping of the U-18 national female team and U-19 national male team earlier scheduled to commence on the 27th of December, 2020 in Kaduna until further notice. The development according to the technical chairman, Martin Melandi, is due to the second phase […]
