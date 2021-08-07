Sports

Ministry to pay medical bills of four athletes         

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced that it will take up and pay the medical bills of four track and field athletes two of whom competed for Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with injuries while the other two were injured during the Games.

The four athletes are Enoch Adegoke, who stopped 40 metres into the 100m final due to ady9 harmstring trouble, and Ushoritse Itshekiri, who also pulled his harmstring in the semifinal of the blue ribband event.

Sprint hurdler, Tobi Amusan who placed fourth in the 100m hurdles came with an injury as well Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who made history as the first Nigerian, man or woman to compete in the final of the event at the Olympics.

Sunday Dare, the Youth and Sports Development Minister made the disclosure and  pledge during the reception for Team Nigeria hosted by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Japan on Thursday night in Tokyo.

”You have represented Nigeria well and made sacrifices. Nigeria will also take care of you in your time of need so that you can regain full health,” said Dare who superintendent over Nigeria’s best performance at the Games in 13 years.

The athletes are expected to make their submissions with necessary medical details to fast track the processing of the financial support.

Team Nigeria won two medals at the Tokyo Olympics, the most since 2008.

The team also recorded a number of firsts and encouraging performances.

Wrestler Blessing Oborodudu won Nigeria’s first ever  medal in the event while Enekwechi became the first Nigerian, man or woman to compete in the final of the Shot Put event.

As many as 49 out of the 60 athletes that dorned Nigeria’s green and white colours made their debut at the games with over 30 of the contingent under the age of 26.

