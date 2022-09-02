Ministry to produce special brochure for talent hunt athletes

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has disclosed that the ministry will soon produce a Special Brochure for all young athletes discovered under its Talent-Hunt-Programme so as to document their feat for posterity.

The Minister made the disclosure today in his office in Abuja while receiving Miss Adeela Adedeji, Nigeria’s 8-year-old Silver Medalist at the just concluded African Gymnastics Championships in Pretoria, South Africa alongside her sibling and parents.

According to him, the brochure which will serve as a one-stop shop for young Nigerian athletes discovered through this administration’s Talent-Hunt -Initiative, would also ensure that their names are written in gold as a mark of the government’s recognition of their performance. He assured that the young Gymnast who has automatically become a member of the administration’s Talent- Hunt-Programme would also enjoy the benefits given to other budding talents, like scholarships and sponsorship to competitions for enhanced development, among others. Dare added, “you won Silver but there’s gold in you, alongside your parents and coaches, we will work assiduously to bring out that Gold”.”

