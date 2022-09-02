Sports

Ministry to produce special brochure for talent hunt athletes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has disclosed that the ministry will soon produce a Special Brochure for all young athletes discovered under its Talent-Hunt-Programme so as to document their feat for posterity.

The Minister made the disclosure today in his office in Abuja while receiving Miss Adeela Adedeji, Nigeria’s 8-year-old Silver Medalist at the just concluded African Gymnastics Championships in Pretoria, South Africa alongside her sibling and parents.

According to him, the brochure which will serve as a one-stop shop for young Nigerian athletes discovered through this administration’s Talent-Hunt -Initiative, would also ensure that their names are written in gold as a mark of the government’s recognition of their performance. He assured that the young Gymnast who has automatically become a member of the administration’s Talent- Hunt-Programme would also enjoy the benefits given to other budding talents, like scholarships and sponsorship to competitions for enhanced development, among others. Dare added, “you won Silver but there’s gold in you, alongside your parents and coaches, we will work assiduously to bring out that Gold”.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

New season: Arsenal may offload nine FA Cup stars

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal could offload up to nine first team stars this summer, one of which is Alexandre Lacazette, as Mikel Arteta looks to raise funds. According to UK publication, Mirror, the Spaniard has been hugely impressive since taking over at the Emirates in December and is set to lead a summer overhaul. FA Cup success […]
Sports

Woodward: Man United will back Solskjaer in summer window

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United will back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a long-term plan centred around summer transfer windows, according to the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Woodward has come out in support of Solskjaer several times, most recently in November when the club released their first-quarter financial results and reported a 20 per cent fall in their […]
Sports

‘I never settled for less’ says Ese Brume after winning Long Jump bronze in Tokyo

Posted on Author Reporter

  African record holder in the women’s Long Jump, Ese Brume is over the moon after winning Nigeria’s first athletics medal since 2008, taking bronze with her best leap of 6.97m in a highly competitive final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday. Speaking with members of the press after her spectacular feat, Brume, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica