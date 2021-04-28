Sports

Ministry to revamp National Sports Festival

The National Sports Festival is set for a major review after the 20th edition which was held in Benin City, Edo State. The review, which will be along the lines of strengthening the games, athletes’ protection and template for bidding among other things will have a committee announced soon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare stated this during a courtesy visit on Ogun State Governor Mr Dapo Abiodun.

“There is a new template for the NSF which will have a geo political spread. This spread will be introduced such that we move it for the northwest zone to bid this year and two years later it goes to the southwest so that it moves around the whole country,” he said. The Minister asserted that this is the only way to avoid the scenario of back-to-back hosting of the games within the same geo political zone.

“The terms of reference for a committee to review the National Sports Festival will be stated clearly and we would look at how to further strengthen the NSF for better sports Development. “We have started the process and next week we will announce the review committee,” the Minister added.

Sports

Eagles hold first full training session today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…as more players hit camp   Super Eagles will undertake their first full training session today as the Lagos camp of the team is bubbling with the arrival of more players on Monday, New Telegraph can report. The early arrivals in camp attended a gym session on Monday in Lagos According to the media officer […]
Sports

Oladipo snubs $42.5m contract extension from Houston Rockets

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigerian United States-based basketball sensation, Victor Oladipo has snubbed a contract extension offer worth $45.2m from Houston Rockets, as he prefers an option to join Miami Heat instead. Oladipo could now be on his way towards linking forces with fellow- Nigerian-born rave, Bam Adebayo and veteran player, Andre Iguodala in Miami, with great expectations of […]
Sports

EPL: Bowen double helps Hammers to first win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester stun Man city, Newcastle draw Spurs Jarrod Bowen scored twice as West Ham registered their first Premier League win of the season against a disappointing Wolves side. The result lifts the Hammers from 18th up to 10th in the table, with Wolves dropping down to 16th. It was no more than the hosts deserved, […]

