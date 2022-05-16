Ministry to stage Zonal Secondary School Basketball Competition

In order to initiate grassroots basketball development in Nigeria and give opportunities to young and talented youth, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has concluded plans to begin a zonal youth basketball championship across the six geopolitical zones in the country. The Ministry, through its Grassroots Department, will leverage on its six zonal coordinators to start a 3 to 4 weeks basketball competition amongst secondary schools starting in June. Top sources revealed that two representatives are expected to emerge from each zone. The 12 teams will then come to Abuja or Lagos for a one-week championship. Expected to be tagged Basketball Youth Talent Hunt, the tourney is expected to ignite developmental efforts in basketball in the country. Only on Thursday last week, the Federal Government withdrew Nigeria from international competitions in order to rebuild the game of basketballandrevampthedomestic leaguesinNigeria. “The minister is so serious about this. Many players waiting for the opportunities to play and this is their time. The domestic league has been in problem because of the leadership crisis in basketball. Going forward, Nigerians players will have opportunity to show their talents,” our source said.

