Sports

Ministry to stage Zonal Secondary School Basketball Competition

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

In order to initiate grassroots basketball development in Nigeria and give opportunities to young and talented youth, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has concluded plans to begin a zonal youth basketball championship across the six geopolitical zones in the country. The Ministry, through its Grassroots Department, will leverage on its six zonal coordinators to start a 3 to 4 weeks basketball competition amongst secondary schools starting in June. Top sources revealed that two representatives are expected to emerge from each zone. The 12 teams will then come to Abuja or Lagos for a one-week championship. Expected to be tagged Basketball Youth Talent Hunt, the tourney is expected to ignite developmental efforts in basketball in the country. Only on Thursday last week, the Federal Government withdrew Nigeria from international competitions in order to rebuild the game of basketballandrevampthedomestic leaguesinNigeria. “The minister is so serious about this. Many players waiting for the opportunities to play and this is their time. The domestic league has been in problem because of the leadership crisis in basketball. Going forward, Nigerians players will have opportunity to show their talents,” our source said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ajagba targets ‘dream fight’ with Joshua in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian h e a v y – w e i g h t boxer, Efe Ajagba, says it will be a dream come true to go head to head with Anthony Joshua in front of boxing lovers in Nigeria. Born in Nigeria, Ajagba is one of the fast-rising heavyweight boxers in the world, and he […]
Sports

COVID-19: I’m still awaiting test result – Usain Bolt

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Sterling to face test before joining England camp Usain Bolt says he is self-isolating as a precaution as he waits for the result of a COVID-19 test. The 34-year-old retired sprinter, who won gold in the 100 and 200 metres at the last three Olympics, posted a video on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts […]
Sports

Eguavoen, Amuneke should be given contracts, time to flourish fanny amun

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

…says Pinnick should jettison Third Term ambition A former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation and former Eagles coach Fanny Amun told ADEKUNLE SALAMI that the NFF should create enabling environment for the current Eagles handlers to deliver Qatar 2022 ticket. He spoke on other national football matters including the forthcoming NFF elections. Excerpts… […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica