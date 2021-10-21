Ministry upgrades resident information officers’ skills

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has undertaken the process of upgrading the skills of its resident information officers, tasked with the mandate of managing Government’s information and image. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Yerima Tarfa, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, said the skills update had become necessary, following the trends and dynamics of new service delivery expectations in the information management space.

Represented by the Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr John Magbadelo, Tarfa said building the capacity of the information officers was expected to essentially enhance the abilities and resolve their weaknesses for the overall purpose of improving performance for greater service delivery.

He said: “With increased service delivery demands from the public, it behoves on Government to equip its workforce with the right training to gain the competence to satisfy those demands.” The Permanent Secretary noted that capacity- building, organised around the peculiar services delivered by each department and unit in government organisations, would help government achieve excellent service delivery in all areas of its operation.

Like this: Like Loading...