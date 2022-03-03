Ministry wants bill on maternal death reporting signed into law

Deputy Director in charge of Safe Motherhood at the Federal Ministry of Health

(FMoH), Dr. Samuel Oyeniyi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the

bill that provides legal framework for the operations of the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) in the country.

Oyeniyi, who made the call on Wednesday, said signing the bill into law would fast track death reporting, a process aimed at curbing as well as preventing unnecessary

pregnancy related and newborn deaths.

The Bill for an ACT to Provide for Effective Surveillance, Review and Prevention of Maternal

and Perinatal Deaths and Related Matters for the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2020 (SB. 581), is

currently awaiting presidential assent, after being passed into law by the National Assembly.

Oyeniyi made these known during a virtual Online Media Training For Health Reporters & Features Writers which was organised by the Rotary International and the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, the Rotary Action Group for Reproductive, Maternal& Childhealth (RMCH).

The 3-day training programme is scheduled for March 1 – 3, has the theme: ‘Creating Access: Community Participation For Women & Adolescents’.

According to Oyeniyi, that over 58,000 Nigerian women die from pregnancy related causes annually was sufficient for the authority to declare a state of emergency.

Sadly, he noted that irrespective of the high number of deaths, many people from communities, states and national level where such deaths occur don’t report the deaths of the affected women and newborn.

Although the high death rate has prompted the National Council of Health to push for the legislation to guide the workings of the MPDSR, Oyeniyi causioned: “death reporting for the MPDSR is not to be punished or blamed; neither is it to be used for litigation.”

However, the deputy director said the outcome of the report from the MPDSR would be used to make health workers responsible. Similarly, the MPDSR platform will be used for data collection.

In her presentation, ‘Role of Media in Creating Access for Community Participation, Women & Adolescent in Promoting Uptake of Family Planning Services,’ Ladidi K. Bako Aiyegbusi, director/head, Health Prevention Division at the FMoH, highlighted some of the barriers hindering family planning uptake to include myths and misconceptions, opposition to family planning use, commodity supply barriers, unskilled and unfriendly providers, failure of family planning services to reach rural population and the poor, among others.

Aiyegbusi therefore reasoned that the mere knowledge about family planning was not enough, “there should be increased public knowledge about available services, where to access them and how to use them appropriately, adding that such factors could help to increase uptake of family planning services among citizens

