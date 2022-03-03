Ministry wants bill on maternal death reporting signed into law

A Deputy Director in charge of Safe Motherhood at the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Dr. Samuel Oyeniyi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill that provides legal framework for the operations of the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) in the country.

Oyeniyi, who made the call yesterday, said signing the bill into law would fast track death reporting, a process aimed at curbing as well as preventing unnecessary pregnancy related and newborn deaths. The Bill for an ACT to Provide for Effective Surveillance, Review and Prevention of Maternal and Perinatal Deaths and Related Matters for the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2020 (SB. 581), is currently awaiting presidential assent, after being passed into law by the National Assembly.

