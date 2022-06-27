Minna Unrest: Vigilance group commandant fingers Niger elites

Following his arrest and detention by the Niger State Police Command, Commandant of the Niger State Vigilante Corps, Nasir Mohammed Manta, has ordered the closure of all Vigilante offices across the state.

Manta alleged that some influential individuals in the state whom he met at the Police Commissioner’s office, before his arrest and detention was ordered are the ones sponsoring andfinancing the urchins to cause unrest in the state capital.

It should be recalled that Manta was arrested and detained for about 24 hours by the Nigerian Police over the Corps’ clamp-down on miscreants in Minna

. It was learnt that the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, ordered the detention of the Vigilante commandant over the weekend, based on complaints by influential individuals that hehadarrestedsomeof their wards, classifyingthemasthe miscreants disturbing the peace of Minna. It should be noted that in the past three weeks, miscreants and restive youths have turned Minna into battle field, fighting from one street to another, leading to panic, public disturbanceandbreakdown of law and order.

The police over the weekend announced the arrest of 22of themiscreants, butthere were claims that some of the boys with high connections were released, an allegation the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, denied, arguing that the claim is aimed at smearing the efforts of the Command in curbing the activities of street urchins and keeping peace and order in Minna

In a chat with journalists after his release on Saturday, the state Vigilante commandant described the allegations against him as false, adding: “The Commissioner of Police did not investigate the allegations against me by the influential individuals whom I met in his office, before ordering my detention.”

When asked what led to his arrest and detention, the commandant who did not mention any names (sponsors) explained: “The problem is the arrest of those miscreants disturbing the public peace in Minna metropolis. Since some of them have the backing of some influential individuals, they misinformed the Commissioner of Police, and without investigating the allegations, he ordered my detention.

“The commissionerasked why I should arrest the boys without the involvement of the Police.” Manta, however, told journalists that he was released due to the intervention of well-placed individuals in the state, including the state Commissioner of Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, adding: “I am not serving the police; I am only concerned with the security of our people and Niger State. Meanwhile, I have directed my men to close and lock their offices for the mean time.”

