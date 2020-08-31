Minna visit: Orji Kalu meets IBB, Abdulsalami, Emir behind closed doors

*Says: ‘Saboteurs behind unending insecurity challenge’

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has blamed the unending insecurity challenges in the country as sabotage saying the problem has defiled every solution.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in combating the menace, he said insecurity is the greatest challenge faced by the country in recent times.

While saying his visit to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar is to welcome the former leaders after their recovery from illness, said Niger is his second home.

Speaking on the Senate’s position on the Service Chiefs, he said: “The issue will be addressed by the Senate themselves. I am here for a visit as a private citizen and not as a Senate Chief Whip. Once I know the position of the Senate I will definitely make it known.”

He added that: “The President himself is not happy with the security challenges in the country and no leader will be happy with it. I seem to see a lot of sabotage in the issue of security in this country, and we will address the issue of sabotage

“I can assure Nigerians that Mr. President is on top of the situation and I am also sure Mr. President is very angry. But the issue will be addressed accordingly.”

While responding to questions on his ambition for 2023, Senator Orji Kalu said: “For now, I am a senator of the Federal Republic, and if given another opportunity I will love to come back to serve. However, notwithstanding, if given the opportunity to serve at the highest level in the country, I will not hesitate.”

He further disclosed that the issue of zoning is a party issue and not a national constitutional issue.

“Political parties have the rights to say where their candidates for elections should come from, but in the All Progressives Congress (APC), we have no issue of zoning. Anybody can contest for elections. As long as it’s not in the constitution of APC, the President is an open basket where anybody can vie for.”

The former governor, who arrived Minna at about 1:21pm in company of few of his friends and associates, drove straight to the hilltop mansion of General Babangida where he met with the former Military President behind closed doors for over two hours.

The Senate Chief Whip later stopped over at General Abdulsalami’s resident where he also met with the former Military Head of State behind closed doors.

Senator Orji Kalu and his entourage later proceeded to the palace of the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Farouq Bahago where he told the Emir he was on a private visit to Minna, adding that: “I decided to stop over here sir, to pay my homage.”

He left Minna at 5:15pm.

