Minor goes missing over tribal marks in Osun

There was confusion in Osogbo, Osun State Capital, over the sudden disappearance of a 3 –year – old boy, Al-amin Adedolapo Lateef, who the family was reported to have declared missing. Al-amin Adedolapo was said to have gone missing when he was 2 years old, the situation which had created panic among the family members. The incident happened a few days before the celebration of his second birthday in 2021. Reason for his disappearance was as a result of his refusal to have tribal marks inscribed on his face. Report said the minor whose 3rd year birthday came up December 27, 2022 was later declared wanted by the head of their family, Pa Adelabu Lateef for alleged evasion of tribal marks. When the news of the boy being declared wanted broke out, our Correspondent intensified efforts at getting to what could have led to the action of the boy’s head of the family.

It was gathered that the mother of the boy, Aderonke Abimbola Lateef had taken the boy away from the family house in order to evade being given tribal marks. Our findings revealed that the tribal marks being one of their major traditional ways of life had planned to inscribe the tribal marks on the boy on December 27, 2021 which was the day of his birthday.

The decision of the family it was learnt did not go down well with his mother who fled the family abode with the boy for an unknown destination. Lahanmi Oyipiloye according to our findings is one of the ruling houses in Osogbo, and was from time immemorial mandated to have tribal marks on the faces of male children. In Osogbo, the Osun State capital for instance, findings however, revealed that tribal marks is one of the criteria or condition which has been passed down from the ancient town and royal families of Oyipiloye, Matanmi, Sogbodede and Laarooye before anyone from the families could become a king

