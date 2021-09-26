News

Minor, one other die in Lagos-Abeokuta road crash

A Toyota Sienna, yesterday rammed into some commuters at Kudigbe towards Arigbajo on the Lagos-Abeokuta highway, killing two people.

 

Two people yesterday lost their lives while seven others were injured when a Toyota Sienna car rammed into some commuters at Kudigbe towards Arigbajo on the Lagos-Abeokuta. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the accident was caused by excessive speeding on the part of the Toyota sienna driver who lost con  trol and rammed into the commuters standing by the road side.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta. Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at 7:32am, saying that the Sienna marked, KRD 900 GV, also hit a brown Ford car, marked AAB 439 XB and a yellow tricycle, with registration number AKM 791 VP.

 

The TRACE spokesman disclosed that the accident involved 10 people, which  comprised five males and five females.

 

Akinbiyi said: “According to eyewitness, the Toyota sienna driver was at high speed and in his attempt to avoid a pothole, lost control and rammed into commuters by the road side waiting to board a bus to their destinations.

 

“In the process, two persons died, a minor (whose mother was alive) and an old man, while seven other commuters sustained injuries, with one person escaping unhurt.

 

“The driver of the Toyota sienna has been arrested and taken to Itori Divisional Po-lice Station, with the vehicles involved in the crash”. He added that the injured were taken to General Hospital, Ifo while the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

 

Akinbiyi stated that the Corps Commander of TRACE, Seni Ogunyemi, has admonished drivers to regulate their speed and avoid excessive speeding.

 

”Traders should stop displaying their wares on the road and commuters should always stand at designated bus-stops to board vehicles to their destinations,” he said.

