Minor, one other die in Lagos-Abeokuta road crash

A Toyota Sienna car Saturday ran into some commuters at Kudigbe towards Arigbajo on the Lagos-Abeokuta high, killing two people, while seven others were injured.

New Telegraph learnt that, the accident was caused by excessive speeding on the part of the driver who loss of control and ran into the commuters standing by the road side.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that, the accident occurred at 7:32am, saying that, the Sienna marked, KRD 900 GV, also hit a brown Ford car, marked, AAB 439 XB and a yellow tricycle, with registration number AKM 791 VP.

The TRACE spokesman disclosed that, the accident involved 10 people, which comprised five males and five females.

Akinbiyi said: “According to eyewitness, the Toyota Sienna driver was on top speed and in its attempt to avoid a pot hole, lost control and ran into commuters by the road side waiting to board a bus to their destinations.

“In the process, two persons died, a minor (whose mother was alive) and an old man, while seven other commuters were injured, with one person escaping unhurt.

“The driver of the Toyota sienna has been arrested and taken to Itori Divisional Police Station, with the vehicles involved in the crash.”

Like this: Like Loading...