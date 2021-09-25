Metro & Crime

Minor, one other die in Lagos-Abeokuta road crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

A Toyota Sienna car Saturday ran into some commuters at Kudigbe towards Arigbajo on the Lagos-Abeokuta high, killing two people, while seven others were injured.

 

New Telegraph learnt that, the accident was caused by excessive speeding on the part of the driver who loss of control and ran into the commuters standing by the road side.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

 

Akinbiyi explained that, the accident occurred at 7:32am, saying that, the Sienna marked, KRD 900 GV, also hit a brown Ford car, marked, AAB 439 XB and a yellow tricycle, with registration number AKM 791 VP.

 

The TRACE spokesman disclosed that, the accident involved 10 people, which comprised five males and five females.

 

Akinbiyi said: “According to eyewitness, the Toyota Sienna driver was on top speed and in its attempt to avoid a pot hole, lost control and ran into commuters by the road side waiting to board a bus to their destinations.

 

“In the process, two persons died, a minor (whose mother was alive) and an old man, while seven other commuters were injured, with one person escaping unhurt.

 

“The driver of the Toyota sienna has been arrested and taken to Itori Divisional Police Station, with the vehicles involved in the crash.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

I’m shattered, confused – Widow of man killed by inspector

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Tears streamed down Mrs. Aishat Bakare’s cheeks as she narrated, in chilling details, the last events leading to the killing of her husband, Jelili, by a trigger-happy police officer, Inspector Jonathan Company. The March 18, 2021 incident, she said, had left her reeling in shock. Aishat said she would never forget the day her husband […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA uncovers cannabis warehouse in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…arrests trafficker at Lagos airport Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have discovered a warehouse in Lafia, Nasarawa State, filled with cannabis. This came a few days after the NDLEA smashed three cocaine cartels at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. At least 45 bags of the illegal drugs weighing 474kg […]
Metro & Crime

High Court upholds APC Ward Congress in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo A High Court sitting in Itu Judicial Division of Akwa Ibom State has upheld the outcome of the ward congress held by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 329 wards of the state on July 31, 2021. The court in its ruling from suit no: HIT/28/2021 brought before Hon Justice […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica