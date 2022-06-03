Minority Leadership: S’East Senators nominate Ekwunife

South East caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated Uche Ekwunife as Minority Leader of the Senate. Ekwunife, a ranking senator, represents Anambra West in the senate. Her nomination followed the resignation and defection of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from the PDP to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In a letter to the PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, eight senators from the zone requested that the party should forward Ekwunife’s name to the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan as Senate Minority Leader.

The Senators, Chimaraoke Nnamani (Enugu East), TA Orji (Abia Central), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi North), Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West), Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central), Onyenwuchi Francis (Imo East), Michael Nnachi (Ebonyi South) and Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), drew Ayu’s attention to the replacement of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba North) with Shuaibu Isa Lau (Taraba North) “from the same Zone as the new Deputy Minority Leader” after the former defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Senators said: “Note also, when Senator Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North) on July 21, 2021, defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Ibrahim Danbaba (PDP, Sokoto South) was immediately nominated to replace him as the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate. “Your Excellency, we humbly request that you kindly forward the name of Distinguished Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife to the Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan as the Senate Minority Leader.”

