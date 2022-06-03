News Top Stories

Minority Leadership: S’East Senators nominate Ekwunife

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

South East caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated Uche Ekwunife as Minority Leader of the Senate. Ekwunife, a ranking senator, represents Anambra West in the senate. Her nomination followed the resignation and defection of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from the PDP to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In a letter to the PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, eight senators from the zone requested that the party should forward Ekwunife’s name to the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan as Senate Minority Leader.

The Senators, Chimaraoke Nnamani (Enugu East), TA Orji (Abia Central), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi North), Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West), Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central), Onyenwuchi Francis (Imo East), Michael Nnachi (Ebonyi South) and Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), drew Ayu’s attention to the replacement of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba North) with Shuaibu Isa Lau (Taraba North) “from the same Zone as the new Deputy Minority Leader” after the former defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Senators said: “Note also, when Senator Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North) on July 21, 2021, defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Ibrahim Danbaba (PDP, Sokoto South) was immediately nominated to replace him as the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate. “Your Excellency, we humbly request that you kindly forward the name of Distinguished Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife to the Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan as the Senate Minority Leader.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Unpaid compensation: A’Ibom community stops Berger from work

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Aggrieved members of Ekim Itam community in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have asked Julius Berger Plc to stop construction work on the 19.9km Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene federal road in its axis of the state. This was as members of the community trooped out yesterday to stage a peaceful protest yesterday, accusing the […]
News Top Stories

LUTH CMD ON SECOND WAVE: New COVID-19 strain ravages Nigeria, claims many lives

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Chris Bode, has said that COVID-19 second wave was ravaging Nigeria and claiming many lives. Bode, who spoke at a news conference in Lagos, yesterday, also revealed that a mutated strain of coronavirus was responsible for the increased number of deaths arising from COVID- […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Boko Haram planted bombs in Niger Community –Gov Bell

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

More Impoverished Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Boko Haram insurgents have been detected by security operatives in Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.   Making this known when he visited the Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) Camp in Central Primary School Gwada, Shiroro Local Government, the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica