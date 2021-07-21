Minority Reps call for patriotism

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has rejoiced with Muslim faithfuls and all Nigerians on the occasion of Eid el Kabir celebration. The caucus in a sallah message by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu urged leaders across the arms and sectors of governance across the country to use the occasion to shed all selfish and narrow-minded interests and commit to a life of patriotism and selflessness for the good and welfare of all.
Related Articles
Insecurity: Leaders of Conscience canvass for suspension of political activities
Given the level of insecurity in the country, a group, Leaders of Conscience, yesterday canvassed the suspension of all political activities in the country to save Nigeria from the brink of collapse. The leaders stated this in a communiqué signed by Hon. Ghali Umar Na’abba, Prof Pat Utomi and Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, after its […]
Abia security backs anti-open grazing law, reviews curfew time
The Abia State Security roundtable convoked by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to find lasting solution to the security challenges in the state has recommended the enforcement of the anti open grazing law in the state. The Summit also recommended the review of the subsisting curfew time in Abia North from the present 6pm to 6am, to […]
Indonesia volcano spews huge ash cloud in second eruption in three days
An Indonesian volcano spewed a giant ash cloud 5 km (3.1 miles) into the sky on Monday in its second eruption in three days, emitting a thunderous noise and turning the sky dark, authorities and witnesses said. The eruption of Mount Sinabung on the island of Sumatra comes after more than a year […]
