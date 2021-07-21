News

Minority Reps call for patriotism

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has rejoiced with Muslim faithfuls and all Nigerians on the occasion of Eid el Kabir celebration. The caucus in a sallah message by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu urged leaders across the arms and sectors of governance across the country to use the occasion to shed all selfish and narrow-minded interests and commit to a life of patriotism and selflessness for the good and welfare of all.

