Minority Reps demand better deal for workers

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Sunday asked the Federal Government to initiate incentives to enhance workers’ productivity.

However, the group, who lamented that Nigerian workers marked the 2022 Workers’ Day on Sunday in pain, agony and despair because of poor working conditions, praised them for their patriotism, sacrifices and dedication to the development of the country. In a statement, the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, asked the Federal Government to urgently intervene and meet the demands of the workers.

He said: “Our caucus holds that if the All Progressives Congress (APC) government curbs its corruption, ends its wastefulness and imbibe prudent management of our economy, it can indeed spare a better deal for the workers and enhance their welfare; an entitlement they truly deserve.

“The caucus also urges the Federal Government and all stakeholders to urgently resolve the issues surrounding the lingering industrial action by lecturers in public universities.

“The minority caucus further charges the Federal Government to initiate more worker- friendly policies for capacity building as well as incentives to further enhance the productivity of the Nigerian workers.

“On our part, our caucus assures (Nigerians) that we will continue to initiate and give legislative backing to efforts tailored toward improving the welfare and productivity of the workers.

