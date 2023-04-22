News

Minority Reps-elect move to produce 10th Assembly Speaker

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Members-elect in the minority caucus of the House of Representatives have resolved to present a candidate for the position of speaker when the lower chamber is proclaimed in June. Rising from an emergency meeting of the minority caucus leadership held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja Thursday night, the caucus which now refers to itself as “Greater Majority,” and made up of seven political parties, stated emphatically that it was primed to contest the posi-tions of speaker and deputy speaker of the 10th National Assembly. Speaking with newsmen, a member-elect, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene (LP, Anambra) stated that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has given every elected member the statutory right to vie for any leadership position, subject to the standing orders of the House. “Besides the issue of ranking, every member is entitled to run for the office of speaker, regardless of political party affiliation.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, or indeed, any political party for that matter, reserves the right to regale itself with talks about micro-zoning leadership positions in the National Assembly,” he said. According to him, “While zoning is permitted, as an intra-party solution to the sharing of political offices, seeking to enforce such on the generality of members would be tantamount to affronting Section 50 of the Nigerian constitution. “Besides, political parties must not always use the National Assembly as guinea pigs for their zoning fancies.

Why didn’t these governors summon the same courage, which they currently seek to flaunt, during the presidential primaries, by micro-zoning the presidency to a particular zone? If it was okay to say that the presidential ticket should go to the South, then I think they ought to follow through with that same template, and propose, for instance, that the speakership should go to the North,” he stated. Although he did not indicate where the minority speaker and deputy speaker will come from, there are speculations that a speakership candidate from the South-South geo-political zone and a deputy from the North West are being planned by the caucus. With the outcome of the April 15th supplementary elections, the minority parties now have a membership of 180 members while the ruling APC has 179 members.

Our Reporters

