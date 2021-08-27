News

Minority Reps, PDP caucus berate FG for alleged harassment of media

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has flayed the Federal Government over an alleged unwarranted harassment of ‘Channels Television’ and its staff.
The caucus said this smacks of another toxic push against press freedom and the citizens right to know, contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.
The caucus in a statement signed by its leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu said its position is predicated on the query issued the Channels Television by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the invitation of some presenters of the television outfit to the headquarters of the Commission on Thursday, over some recent interviews conducted on the station’s morning show, ‘Sunrise Daily’.
“The caucus frowns at the growing clampdown on the media as well as the lack of professionalism and neutrality on the part of the regulatory agency under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.
“As lawmakers, we hold that rather than try to muffle the media, the broadcast regulator should have directed the television station to avail the Federal Government the opportunity to refute, with facts, the statements of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State during the ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme, which it considered critical or misrepresentation of the government.
“The commandeering of ‘Channels Television’ presenters to NBC’s headquarters in Abuja, the query of television outfit, and the unrelenting intimidation of independent broadcast media outfits by the NBC is most inauspicious.”
Similarly, the PDP caucus in the House has condemned the clampdown on the media.

