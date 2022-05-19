News

Minority Reps to Buhari: Sign amended electoral Act to avert political crisis

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sign the one item amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 transmitted to him by the National Assembly for assent last week so as to avert an imminent political crisis in the country.

Leader of the caucus, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu in a statement in Abuja said they have noted with grave concern that the president’s delay in signing the single amendment to Section 84 (8) to the Electoral Act 2022 has thrown the nation into serious confusion and constitutes a huge threat to our democracy and the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.

He said any further delay in signing the amendment to the Electoral Act to give political parties a sense of direction in the conduct of primaries for the election of candidates for the 2023 general elections has the capacity to derail the entire democratic process and destabilise the nation.

“As representatives of the people, the minority caucus urges Mr. President to avert an imminent political crisis, which has the capacity of exacerbating the security situation in the country by immediately signing the Amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 and leaving a legacy of a credible electoral process to the nation.

“Our caucus calls on all Nigerians, the civil society, the international community and all lovers of democracy to prevail on President Buhari to immediately sign the amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 and save our nation from an avoidable crisis.”

 

