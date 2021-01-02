News

Minority Reps to make oversight, job creation top priority

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians for crossing over into 2021 and urged them to face the year with greater optimism and faith, despite the sour experiences of 2020. The caucus, in a new year message signed by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), said the New Year comes with new prospects, visions and opportunities that must be exploited by the collaborative effort of all.

He said: “The New Year must be embraced by all Nigerians, particularly our leaders at all levels, as a fresh opening to renew our commitment towards our nation and reinvent ourselves on the lines of truth, transparency, tolerance, fairness and unity of purpose.

“We must strive not to carry over into the New Year, all divisive tendencies of the past as well as the series of governance failures that brought hardship and fuelled acts of violence in our land.

“All those in leadership positions must therefore face the New Year with new commitment to get it right for our people. We must eschew all forms of corruption, nepotism, vindictiveness, incompetence and mediocrity and take strong steps to bring happiness to our people.” The caucus stressed that such informed the vigour and intensity of its legislative activities in 2020 and pledged to intensify all statutory activities especially legislative oversight to ensure prompt execution of projects that have direct bearing on the welfare of the people

