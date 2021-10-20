Minority Reps urge national rejuvenation

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives have congratulated Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful on Eid-el- Maulud.

The group also urged all citizens to use the occasion as a springboard for a new era of peace, love, and trust in God in all spheres of our national life.

Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, said this in a congratulatory message yesterday. He said, “Indeed, Eid-el- Maulud offers humanity and particularly, our nation an exceptional opportunity to reinvent ourselves along the path of national unity, tolerance, forgiveness, affection and forbearance towards one another, in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet.

“Eid-el-Maulud presents us a great lesson on the kindness and mercies of the Almighty Allah in providing divine direction to humanity; a lesson that we all must allow to reflect in our daily activities as individuals and as a nation.

“The minority caucus therefore calls on leaders at all level to use the occasion to reflect on their actions and redouble their effort in selfless service towards the people.

“In the same vein, our caucus urges Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for God’s intervention on the biting economic hardship, escalated insecurity and infrastructural decay occasioned by the bad leadership presently plaguing the nation”.

