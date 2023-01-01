Minority Reps urge Nigerians to unite against oppressive forces

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has advised Nigerians to unite, brace up and forge a formidable front in the determination to rescue the nation from oppressive forces.

Minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu gave the advice in a New Year message in Abuja at the weekend.

He said: “Indeed, as a people, we must step into the New Year with thanksgiving to God for the miracle of surviving the suffocating economic hardship, escalated insecurity and myriads of suppressive experiences occasioned by the misrule of the incompetent, insensitive and very corrupt All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The New year presents a fresh opportunity for us as Nigerians to rekindle our sense of patriotism, love, care and commitment to one another as we redirect our productive energies, collective ingenuity, creativity and resourcefulness to reinvent our nation for the good of all.

“The year 2023 is therefore significant, being the year of the much-awaited general elections that will mark the end of eight years of the asphyxiating regime of the APC, as Nigerians march to the polls to elect a new people-oriented leadership to commence the onerous task of rebuilding our nation”.

Elumelu noted that “Our caucus therefore urges Nigerians to set aside all parochial personal, group, sectional, ethnic and religious sentiments, focus on the larger national interest and firmly resist all selfish and anti-democratic forces that might attempt to distract or subvert their will in the elections.

“Against this backdrop, all democracy institutions and security agencies must deploy all necessary measures to guarantee a free, fair, transparent, peaceful and credible electoral process where Nigerians freely participate and in which all votes count at the end of the day.

“The minority caucus urges President Muhammadu Buhari to write his name in gold by ensuring that he leaves a lasting legacy of a leader that ensured free and fair election and hand over to whoever Nigerians genuinely elect in the forthcoming presidential election irrespective of the party the individual belongs to.

“Furthermore, as the nation prepares for a new lease of life under a new order, our caucus demands in very strong terms that the APC administration should not continue to worsen the already perilous situation but use the turn of the year to end its unrestrained borrowing and reckless accumulation of debts with which it decimated our productive sectors and mortgaged the future of our nation,” Elumelu said.

