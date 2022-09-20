Metro & Crime

Minor’s Defilement: Court sends man to 15 years imprisonment

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court Tuesday sentenced a man, Uchenna Izuka to 15 years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

It would be recalled that Izuka was dragged before the court by the Lagos State Government.

In handing down her decision, Justice Taiwo declared that the prosecution has succeeded in proving the charge against the convict beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to the judge: “The survivor testified that the defendant defiled her in 2018 and 2019.

“The defendant dragged her into his room and had sex with her. On the second occasion, she was bleeding, but the defendant used tissue paper to clean her up.

“Medical examination also showed absence of the hymen. She said she was a virgin before the incident and that her father took her to the hospital for a check-up when he saw that she was walking with difficulty.”

Though the defendant denied that he committed the offence, Justice Taiwo held that it was in the view of the court that it was an afterthought, as the defendant admitted to having called the survivor into his room and given her money.

 

