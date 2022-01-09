Miracle seekers are lazy Christians -Pastor Muoka

…urges Nigerians to embrace word of God

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic and Revival Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has decried the crave for miracles and prayers by Christians in search of solutions to their problems. He described Christians who go about seeking miracles and collecting prayers as lazy Christians, urging them to rather embrace the word of God, meditate on and internalise it, because it is a sure way to grow in all facets of life. The General Overseer gave the counsel at the ongoing 19th edition of the Chosen flagship programme and annual crusade tagged ‘Mgbidi 2022 Lagos Experience’ at the Church Revival ground, Ijesha. Lagos. The global event, which started on January 6 and will end today was graced by the Beyelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri and huge crowd of worshippers from China, Ukrain, Italy, Spain, UK and the USA. Others include Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togi, Benin Senegal, Angola, The Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. Other notable people who graced the spiritual exercise include Voice of the Cross Maestro, Brother Lazarus, and various choirs from different international communities where The Lord Chosen Church has branches. The revival event, known for diverse miracle experiences has the theme “What God has Determined shall be Done”. Speaking at the event, Muoka told the miracle expectants crowd to study, internalise and meditate daily on the word of God for an even growth rather than seek for a miracle or to be prayed for by a pastor. According to Pastor Muoka, God’s will that everyone that keys into His word could use it to solve problems and perform miracles too such as the pastors and other men of God. He charged worshippers to embrace the practical use of the word that was made flesh and dwell among us to be good Christians and to be in charge of their situations. His words: “As Christians and followers of Christ nothing stops us from doing exploits such as the disciples of old that command the word to liberate people in captivity, heal sicknesses and make rain fall during famine to aid people grow crops and provide water for use. “The society can benefi from our use and command of the word to alleviate societal challenges as angels are waiting to carry out our orders to bring the word to reality to the glory of God; only if we should key into the salvation message has handed down to us. “Do the word of God, that is God’s will and salvation of souls and miracles will be accomplished in the lives of the people and the country for every power that tends to disrupt the spoken word of God will be destroyed, as there is no power mightier than it,” he said. Muoka declared the year 2022 as the year of pullingdown walls of national crisis and personal difficulties and prayed for the upliftment of the country’s economy and worshipers’ growth. He prayed against the spread of Coronavirus and its latest variant, Omicron in the country, saying such man-made infirmity would not have a place in the country as God has determined to put a halt to it. Diverse miracles and healings, trailed Muka’s ministrations and huge crowd of worshippers testified to the wonders of God in their lives since they began worshiping in the church. Those whom God delivered from their various spiritual and health challenges during the last year’s Crusade at Mgbidi, Imo State testified the goodness of God. One of them is Pastor Otunowo Omotokhai whose prostate cancer and protrude stomach disappeared, after the deliverance prayer from General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Muoka.

