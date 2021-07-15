Miriam Olusanya: GT Bank’s new captain

In May 2021, it was revealed that the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Segun Agbaje, would be stepping down as the bank’s CEO having served the bank meritoriously in this capacity for the maximum allotted period of ten years.

In the light of the bank’s achievements under Mr Agaje’s leadership, during the week the bank announce the appointment of Mrs Miriam Olusanya to take over the bank’s leadership as Managing Director.

Miriam Olusanya is an accomplished banker with over 21 years of experience spanning transaction services, treasury, assets and liability management, corporate finance and wholesale banking. She joined GTB in 1998 as an executive trainee and has risen through the ranks, holding strategic leadership positions en route.

Prior to her recent appointment, she was the Group Treasurer and Head of Wholesale Banking. Olusanya also serves on the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank (Gambia) Limited as a non-executive director.

She is an alumna of the prestigious University of Ibadan and University of Liverpool, where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy and an MBA in Finance and Accounting respectively.

An employee of GT Bank who spoke on the condition of anonymity had the following to say about Mrs Olusanya and her recent appointment.

“Miriam is an astute leader who is very skilled at her work. Her focus and visionary leadership will definitely impact the bank’s operations going forwards.”

Another respondent said: “She has the grit and charisma to take over from Mr Agbaje. She has been a top performer and a great team-builder from her time as a general manager. She also has the requisite experience in various sectors of the bank that we are hopeful will come to bear in her leadership of the bank.”

Having been officially announced as GT Bank’s new captain, it is believed that Miriam’s experience in the banking industry will help her transition smoothly into her role as Managing Director and influence her actions as she strives to attain new milestones and propel the organisation further than her predecessor

