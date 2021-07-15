News

Miriam Olusanya: GT Bank’s new captain

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comments Off on Miriam Olusanya: GT Bank’s new captain

 

In May 2021, it was revealed that the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Segun Agbaje, would be stepping down as the bank’s CEO having served the bank meritoriously in this capacity for the maximum allotted period of ten years.

 

In the light of the bank’s achievements under Mr Agaje’s leadership, during the week the bank announce the appointment of Mrs Miriam Olusanya to take over the bank’s leadership as Managing Director.

Miriam Olusanya is an accomplished banker with over 21 years of experience spanning transaction services, treasury, assets and liability management, corporate finance and wholesale banking. She joined GTB in 1998 as an executive trainee and has risen through the ranks, holding strategic leadership positions en route.

 

Prior to her recent appointment, she was the Group Treasurer and Head of Wholesale Banking. Olusanya also serves on the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank (Gambia) Limited as a non-executive director.

She is an alumna of the prestigious University of Ibadan and University of Liverpool, where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy and an MBA in Finance and Accounting respectively.

 

An employee of GT Bank who spoke on the condition of anonymity had the following to say about Mrs Olusanya and her recent appointment.

 

“Miriam is an astute leader who is very skilled at her work. Her focus and visionary leadership will definitely impact the bank’s operations going forwards.”

 

Another respondent said: “She has the grit and charisma to take over from Mr Agbaje. She has been a top performer and a great team-builder from her time as a general manager. She also has the requisite experience in various sectors of the bank that we are hopeful will come to bear in her leadership of the bank.”

 

 

 

Having been officially announced as GT Bank’s new captain, it is believed that Miriam’s experience in the banking industry will help her transition smoothly into her role as Managing Director and influence her actions as she strives to attain new milestones and propel the organisation further than her predecessor

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

OIL MAJORS UNDER PRESSURE OVER RENEWED ATTACKS IN N’DELTA

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf, Dominic Adewole and Pauline Onyibe

…raise security status over resurgence of assault on assets …express concerns over threat to post-COVID-19 economic recovery International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria’s multi-billion dollar industry are fretting over resumption of attacks on oil installations in parts of Niger Delta. The gas pipeline operated by Shell in Nigeria was on November 23 attacked reportedly […]
News

IPOB: My health deteriorating, Nnamdi Kanu tells court

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday filed an application before the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to be transferred from custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), to the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, in Kuje, Abuja. Kanu, in the application filed through his team of […]
News Top Stories

CBN’s N16n will boost local production –Maize farmers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Nigeria’s Maize Farmers Association (MFA) yesterday said the N16 billion released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would boost local production and also ensure stable price of the commodity. The National President, MAAN, Dr. Abubakar Funtua, who spoke with journalists in Abuja over the recent ban placed on importation of maize into the country […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica