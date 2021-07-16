Mirror Boy, Last Flight to Abuja amongst Netflix’s Top-10 grossers of 2020

Against all odds, the world seems to have a growing appetite for Nigerian content, with more Nollywood productions occupying t h e Top-10 grossing films on Netflix, the world’s leading content streaming service. In a recent interview, Netflix’s Director of Content for Africa, Ben Amadasun, revealed that Obi Emelonye’s films, Mirror Boy and Last Flight to Abuja were part of the Top-10 grossing productions during the 2020 business year, raising hopes of better production collaboration with the Nigerian industry stakeholders.

Reacting to a question, by This Day newspaper about how Nigerian films were faring on the Netflix platform, Amadasun, said: “At the end of last year, we shared that 2020 showed that the world has an appetite for Nigerian content with titles made in Nigeria making to Top 10 lists in many countries around the world.

The ‘most travelled’ Nigerian titles of 2020 include: ‘Òlòturé’, ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel’, ‘Sugar Rush’, ‘Merry Men 2: Another Mission’, ‘It’s Her Day’, ‘Citation’, ‘The Mirror Boy, Last Flight to Abuja’, ‘The Set Up’ and ‘The Delivery Boy’. While we won’t mention any specifics or data points, what we can say is that Nollywood and Nigerian content is being enjoyed not only by Nigerian viewers but also viewers from across the world.”

