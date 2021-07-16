Arts & Entertainments

Mirror Boy, Last Flight to Abuja amongst Netflix’s Top-10 grossers of 2020

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Against all odds, the world seems to have a growing appetite for Nigerian content, with more Nollywood productions occupying t h e Top-10 grossing films on Netflix, the world’s leading content streaming service. In a recent interview, Netflix’s Director of Content for Africa, Ben Amadasun, revealed that Obi Emelonye’s films, Mirror Boy and Last Flight to Abuja were part of the Top-10 grossing productions during the 2020 business year, raising hopes of better production collaboration with the Nigerian industry stakeholders.

Reacting to a question, by This Day newspaper about how Nigerian films were faring on the Netflix platform, Amadasun, said: “At the end of last year, we shared that 2020 showed that the world has an appetite for Nigerian content with titles made in Nigeria making to Top 10 lists in many countries around the world.

The ‘most travelled’ Nigerian titles of 2020 include: ‘Òlòturé’, ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel’, ‘Sugar Rush’, ‘Merry Men 2: Another Mission’, ‘It’s Her Day’, ‘Citation’, ‘The Mirror Boy, Last Flight to Abuja’, ‘The Set Up’ and ‘The Delivery Boy’. While we won’t mention any specifics or data points, what we can say is that Nollywood and Nigerian content is being enjoyed not only by Nigerian viewers but also viewers from across the world.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Reactions as UNILAG gifts student 5MB worth of data for online examination

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A student of Unilag took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the text received from her tertiary institution, the University of Lagos. In the post she shared, it was captioned; “Unilag thank you o” as she posted a screenshot of the message received. The text received reads; “Dear student, you have been gifted 5MB […]
Arts & Entertainments

Arnold AJ Nobe set to launch free art and design training webinar.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Arnold John Nobe is set to launch “A GRAPHICS ART & DESIGN WORKSHOP”. He said the project which was scheduled to kick off in October 2020 was shelved due to the resurgence of covid 19 cases in San Francisco, California which lead to a fresh imposition of lockdown conditions. Arnold John Nobe better known as […]
Arts & Entertainments

Brazil nurses find a way to mimic human touch for COVID patients

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

The pandemic has been an exceptionally tough time for everyone. The highly contagious nature of COVID-19 does not allow physical proximity between people, making it almost impossible to extend support to those in need. But nurses in Brazil have come up with a novel idea to comfort isolated patients. At a time when the country […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica