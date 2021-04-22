‘Misconceptions rise over vaccination’

A total of 3.94 million doses of Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine were delivered to Nigeria in Abuja on March 2, 2021, to help curtail the coronavirus pandemic. The Senior Registrar at the National Hospital Abuja, Cyprian Ngong became the first person to be vaccinated and since the commencement, a good number of the vaccine roll out in the country, Nigerians within the ages of 50 and above have been vaccinated while others refused to be administered with the vaccine. On how citizens view the vaccine, some interviewed sources stated their reasons for not taking the vaccine, saying that no COVID-19 palliative was given to them.

Another Nigerian also said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is a micro-chip developed to control and monitor people via the Internet. Similarly, another source said the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine cannot be ascertained, since it is not promising to prevent, contain or cure the virus. Hence, its ulterior motive is to implant microchips which are the mark of the beast.

Another source said he took the vaccine because soon people would be asked to pay a huge sum of money before vaccination. However, speaking on why Nigerians should be vaccinated, Professor Martin Michaelis and Dr. Mark Wass of the Biosciences stressed the need for people to be vaccinated. Firstly, they said most reported side effects of the vaccine are caused by immune system response not pathogens because Astrazeneca vaccines have been found safe in clinical trials and have no interaction with DNA; hence, manipulation is impossible. Also, they said it’s rapid development was due to no typical issues like poor funding and scarcity of trial participants and infections; so it doesn’t mean it is not safe. You will find the overwhelming scientific evidence supporting the safety of the vaccine “but if it doesn’t convince you, probably your rejection is ideological rather than rational reasons.”

