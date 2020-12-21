Misconduct: Commission dismisses 4 senior police officers

…demotes 2, reprimands 4 others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed four senior police officers over alleged cases of serious misconduct and acts unbecoming of public officers.

Among the dismissed officers were a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), as well as an Assistant Superintendent. Specifically, the commission said the CSP was “dismissed for discreditable conduct, dishonesty and act unbecoming of a public officer”.

Also, the SP was dismissed for allegedly conspiring with four others to vandalise a transformer and stealing.” The commission has since recommended the prosecution of the dismissed officer by the relevant prosecuting agency.

Two other officers suffered reduction in rank, while the commission handed punishments of severe reprimand and reprimand to four others (two each).

The Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the DSP was said to have led a team that intercepted three Mercedes Benz trucks conveying about 300,000 live cartridges believed to have been smuggled across the border from Benin Republic into Nigeria. His words: “The team was said to have impounded the trucks at base for three days, but made no entries or a situation report of the arrest relayed. “The DSP rather raised a fake letter purporting to escort the vehicles and suspects to Federal SARS Lagos with the dubious intention of ensuring their unlawful release.

\

“Luck, however, ran out of the team when they were intercepted at a military checkpoint where soldiers on duty insisted on verifying the contents of the trucks.

The DSP and his team were said to have abandoned the trucks and fled.” For the ASP, the PSC said his fate was occasioned by misappropriation, action prejudicial to the security of the state, sabotage, dishonesty and act unbecoming of a public officer.

The commission took these decisions at its 10th Plenary Meeting presided over by Commission Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police The meeting ended on Friday, December 18th, 2020. The commission also treated several appeals and petitions.

The commission had, also during the Plenary Meeting, approved the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The new DIGs are expected to represent their geo-political zones in the Police Management Team.

The new DIGs are AIG Usman Alkali Baba, currently acting DIG Administration; AIG Dan Mallam Mohammed, AIG in charge of Zone 13 Ukpo, Anambra State; AIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, AIG in charge of Zone 17, Akure and CP Joseph Egbunike, CP Budget.

Thirteen Commissioners of Police were elevat-ed to the rank of AIG, 23 Deputy Commissioners to CP, 29 Assistant Commissioners to DCP, 91 Chief Superintendents to Assistant Commissioners including CSP Bello Dankal and 599 Superintendents promoted to CSPs which also include the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State, SP Haruna Mohammed; SP Usman Abdullahi Machika, 2i/c SPU Base 7 Abuja and SP Umar Adekunle Fagbemi 2i/c SIB, Rivers State”, the statement said.

