Misconduct: JAMB to withdraw results of culpable candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned that any candidate found to have committed any form of misconduct during the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would have his or her result withdrawn without delay. The Board issued the warning while stating that the first batch results comprising candidates who sat for the UTME between Saturday June 19 and Tuesday June 22 in over 720 CBT centres nationwide, had been released. Recall that no fewer than 1,414,015 candidates made of 1,338,687 UTME candidates and 75, 328 Direct Entry (DE) candidates, were scheduled to sit for the examinations from June 19 till July 3.

A statement made available to newsmen by the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, on Friday in Abuja, noted that despite recording low examination irregularities compared to previous years due to the use of the National Identity Number (NIN), few results were being withheld for investigations to determine if the affected candidates were engaged in examination malpractice.

He said: “Each concerned candidate is advised to check his/her result by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the GSM number used by each candidate to obtain profile code and UTME registration with the Board and their results would be relayed to them. Result for subsequent days would be released daily

Like this: Like Loading...