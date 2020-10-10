News Top Stories

Misconduct: Police commission dismisses ACP, 2 SPs, 3 DSPs, 4 others

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday said it had approved the dismissal of ten senior officers as well as the reduction in rank of nine others. A breakdown of the dismissed officers included an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), two Superintendents of Police (SPs), three Deputy Superintendents, and four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs). This was as it PSC also approved severe reprimand as punishment for eight officers, reprimand for 10 and letter of warning for three other Officers.

Three officers were however exonerated. The commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said the commission took the decisions at its ninth Plenary Meeting which held in Abuja on September 28 and 29.

The statement reads: At the meeting the commission treated 43 cases of Police misconduct where it dismissed one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), two Superintendents of Police (SP), three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) one of which is a retired officer, and four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).It further directed the prosecution of six of the Officers to wit, one ACP, one SP, two DSPs and two ASPs.

“The dismissed ACP, Magaji Ado Doko was found to have engaged in acts unbecoming of a public Officer; disobedience to lawful order; discreditable conduct; unlawful use of authority and scandalous conduct. ”

