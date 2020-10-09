Misconduct: Police Commission dismisses ACP, 2 SPs, 3 DSPs, 4 others

…reduces ranks of 9 officers, reprimands 18,

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, said it had approved the dismissal of 10 senior officers as well as the reduction in rank of nine others.

A breakdown of the dismissed officers included an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), two Superintendents of Police (SPs), three Deputy Superintendents, and 4 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

This was as it PSC also approved severe reprimand as punishment for eight officers, reprimand for 10 and letter of warning for three other officers. Three officers were, however, exonerated.

Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, Friday, said the commission took the decisions at its 9th Plenary Meeting which held in Abuja on Monday, 28 and Tuesday 29 September.

“At the meeting the Commission treated 43 cases of Police misconduct where it dismissed one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), two Superintendents of Police (SP), three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) one of which is a retired officer, and four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).It further directed the prosecution of six of the Officers to wit, one ACP, one SP, two DSPs and two ASPs.

“The dismissed ACP, Magaji Ado Doko was found to have engaged in acts unbecoming of a public officer; disobedience to lawful order; discreditable conduct; unlawful use of authority and scandalous conduct. One of the dismissed SPs, Ogedengbe Abraham was found guilty of negligence/loss of government property; disobedience to lawful order and act unbecoming of a public Officer while the other dismissed SP, Mallam Gajere Taluwai was found guilty of discreditable conduct and act unbecoming of a public officer.

“The three dismissed DSPs were Okunkonin Daniel, Abisoro Obo Irene and Theresa Nuhu who is already retired. The ASPs were Sanusi Rasaki, Uwadala Ehis Oba, Ferdinand Idoko and Igolor Godsent Ogheneruona.

“The Commission also compulsorily retired SP Talba Mohammed for acts unbecoming of a public officer and dishonesty,” Ani said.

