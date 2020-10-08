News

Misconduct: Police commission vows to sanction errant officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday warned officers and men against breaching approved laws and regulations guiding their present engagements, vowing to sanction those found wanting. Head of Information and Public Relations of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the warning followed reports of professional misconduct against operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

“The Police Service Commission has followed the recent public outcry on the brazen abuse of office by personnel of both the Federal and State Anti Robbery Squads and other special units attached to the Office of the Inspector- General of Police and the seeming lack or absence of supervision by relevant supervisory authorities”, Ani said. According to him: “The commission has also noted recent efforts by the Inspector- General of Police and other government agencies to stem this ugly trend and wishes to warn that henceforth it will sanction any officer, whether of the federal, state or unit of the IGP, including other departments of the police in the country, who operates outside approved laws and regulations guiding their present engagements. “The commission will henceforth closely monitor the activities of these officers and will not hesitate to punish deviants who may want to continue in their old habits. The commission will not allow these few outlaws to tarnish the image of the Nigeria Police force.

“The Police Service Commission has the constitu-tional mandate to discipline, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over officers in the Nigeria Police Force except the Inspector-General of Police. This mandate, it will discharge without fear or favour.

“The commission wishes to invite Nigerians to take advantage of the commission’s communication platforms to send complaints on any police officer found to be compromising on his/her rule of engagement. “These Platforms are; Telephone (texts only) 07034072677; 07034072676; Email; info@psc.gov.ng; twitter handle; @PoliceserviceC2 and Website; www. psc.gov.ng”.

He added that the vision of the commission was to build a highly motivated, professional, disciplined and accountable police service that upholds human rights to improve service delivery in the Nigeria Police Force.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Groups seek probe of crashes involving Oshiomhole

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

The leadership and members of Truth and Justice Vanguard in Edo State yesterday called on relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the recent accident involving the convoy of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, which led to the death of two policemen and two others who sustained injuries in the […]
News Top Stories

Ize-Iyamu: I’m not under pressure by APC leaders to accept defeat

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday denied claims that he is under pressure from party leaders to accept defeat. Director of Communication and Media of Campaign Organisation of the APC Governorship Election, John Mayaki, in a statement in Benin, the state capital, […]
News

Budget: Niger Assembly approves N65.5bn for LGs

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Niger State House of Assembly yesterday approved the sum of N65.5 billion as local government areas’ budget. The capital vote was to gulp N19, 613, 761,649, while the recurrent expenditure stood at N45, 926,303,467. While it frowned at the yearly N1 billion internally generated revenue (IGR) of the councils, the Assembly passed the N65,540,065,116 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: