Misconduct: Police commission vows to sanction errant officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned officers against breaching approved laws and regulations guiding their present engagements, vowing to sanction those found wanting.
Head of Information and Public Relations of the Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the warning followed reports of professional misconduct against operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).
“The Police Service Commission has followed the recent public outcry on the brazen abuse of office by personnel of both the Federal and State Anti Robbery Squads and other special Units attached to the office of the Inspector General of Police and the seeming lack or absence of supervision by relevant supervisory authorities,” Ani said.
According to him: “The Commission has also noted recent efforts by the Inspector General of Police and other government agencies to stem this ugly trend and wishes to warn that henceforth it will sanction any officer, whether of the Federal, State or Unit of the IGP including other departments of the Police in the country who operates outside approved laws and regulations guiding their present engagements.
“The Commission will henceforth closely monitor the activities of these Officers and will not hesitate to punish deviants who may want to continue in their old habits. The Commission will not allow these few outlaws to tarnish the image of the Nigeria Police force.
“The Police Service Commission has the Constitutional mandate to discipline, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over officers in the Nigeria Police Force except the Inspector General of Police. This mandate, it will discharge without fear or favour.”

