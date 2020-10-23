Miscreants vandalise banks, loot buildings, shops in Enugu

Demonstrators yesterday touched some government and private buildings in Enugu State. They also vandalised some banks, street lights and traffic lights within Enugu metropolis.

The protesters, who defied the 24-hour dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the state government on Wednesday evening, made bonfires, blocked major streets and created tension in the state.

The facilities affected included branches of First Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) at Garki Awkunanaw, as well as Access Bank on Presidential Road, Enugu. Also destroyed was the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC) facility at Ogui New Layout. Two commercial buses were also burnt.

On Wednesday evening, the protesters had destroyed a First Bank branch at Abakpa, facilities of Enugu North Local Government Area, and a police station at Maryland. They also pulled down and set ablaze several shelter bus stands.

Major roads were completely barricaded with metals and log of woods by the rampaging youths, who forced drivers to mount green leaves on their cars in a show of solidarity or face attacks.

Although soldiers from 82 Division and 103 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, were drafted to strategic locations in the state to protect public property, their presence contributed little to end the reign of terror unleashed by the protesters.

The protesters also destroyed Access Bank’s ATM before breaking into the banking hall to pull down electronic and other facilities of the bank. The same was meted to UBA and First banks’ branches.

There were unconfirmed reports that about three people lost their lives following attempts by some of the protesters to loot shops around the Nike Lake axis and Mayor bus stop, Enugu. The development was said to have followed an alleged clash between owners of the affected shops and protesters.

Miscreants flouted the curfew imposed on the three urban local governments of Enugu North, Enugu East and Enugu South by Governor Ugwuanyi. But law enforcement agents chased them away by shooting into the air to disperse some of them.

