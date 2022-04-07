Misinformation on side-effects hindering family planning uptake

Common rumours providing misleading information on sideeffects of family planning have become a major obstacle preventing increased use of contraceptives. Experts have called for intensive communication campaign to create public awareness on the need for family planning, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Most advocates of family planning are aware that the products and services they promote are not only popular, they have international backing based on evidence of their life-saving attributes. A major drawback hindering their uptake however remains misinformation about their side effects.

The concept of side effects arising from using family planning, their influence on clients as well as their genuine impact and effective management were the focus of discussion at a one-day event which marked the 2022 International Women’s Day organised by the Lagos State Chapter, Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN) with support from the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMoH), Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Society for Family Health (SFH) and Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria.

The rumours about family planning products and services in town are common. The peddlers are all over: in communities, schools, market places, work places, spreading the narrative; using family planning will delay conception when clients are ready to get pregnant; they make the stomach of users big as well as make clients add weight generally. Some say family planning services contribute to make women bleed more during menstrual circle. Relating her experience about family planning, Olubukola Oluseye said although she had heard that family planning could trigger infertility on users, she went ahead to adopt the estrogen injection.

“The two month injection that prevents conception initially made me sleepless most nights and resulted in high blood pressure. The contraceptive injection is a shot that contains hormones, either a progestin alone, or a progestin and an estrogen together, that stop your body from releasing eggs and thickens the mucus at the cervix. A client needs one shot either once every month or once every three months from a healthcare provider. Sharing her experience with the contraceptive injection, Oluseye said, “Within a few weeks my blood pressure had returned to normal reading while I overcame the sleep disorder.” Another 32-year old participant at the IWD programme, Adewunmi Omodunmiju, an enterpreneur who resides at Pipeline area of Egbeda in Lagos State, said despite the negative tales about family planning, after successful delivery of three children within 18 years marriage, she and her spouse decided they didn’t want more children.

“With the counselling from family planning providers, I and my husband decided to adopt the interuterine device (IUD) contraceptive. She said, “Consequently, my menstrual flow reduced from normal four days to two to three days. “Also, during sexual intercourse I used to feel that something was in me, but over time, I stopped feeling like that again.” Thereafter, she said after using the IUD for two years, I removed it and got pregnant. Consequently, I got the IUD administered on me for another five years. After I removed it in June last year, I became pregnant again.”

Further explaining her experience, Anifat Akande who teaches in a nursing and primary school in Gowon Estate, Lagos, said negative stories about family planning which she heard has been scary. However based on the positive aspects of family planning which I heard today, “I will discuss with my husband on using the services to prevent further conception. Mrs Akande already has four children, ages ranging from 12, seven, four, and a six month-old baby. While reacting to the narratives of family planning side effects, the Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) Officer of the Disc Project, Society For Family Health (SFH), Amarachi Tikal said the right step to take when there are issues with using any family planning product, was to return to the provider for professional intervention. According to Tikal, family planning is not rocket science.

“The barrier clients experience from side effects is lack of communication with the providers.” In the same vein, the Reproductive Health Officer at the LSMoH, Ogungbade Taiwo Anike lamented that the hordes of misinformation peddled about family planning were based on rumours. While calling such information that were not evidence based fake news, Olugbade explained that family planning products and services interact with the body of clients; hence she reasoned that some reactions should be expected, which are normal considering that the product was not part of the client’s body ‘ab initio’.

She said, “Whatever the side effects please return to the provider so as to get professional intervention that may result in changing the product to one that will suit the client.” Director and Head, Health Promotion Division at the Family Health Department, Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Ladidi K. Bako-Aiyegbusi highlighted other factors hindering family planning uptake to include myths and misconceptions, opposition from religion and tradition, spousal and self, to women’s family planning use. Others are health system barriers including supply, unskilled and unfriendly staff providers.

In addition, family planning services too often fail to reach the poor, those living in rural areas and urban slums, people with less education, adolescents, individuals with disabilities and internally displaced people. However, the data from the 2018 NDHS shows that the fertility rate of Nigerian women is 5.5, meaning that most women in the reproductive age bracket deliver up to five to six children, which expose many affected women to maternal deaths. To curb such preventable deaths, Bako-Aiyegbusi urged more women to use family planning to achieve 32 per cent reduction in maternal mortality.

Family planning is “the ability of individuals and couples to anticipate and attain their desired number of children and the spacing and timing of their births. It is achieved through use of contraceptive methods and the treatment of involuntary infertility.” While encouraging more clients to use contraceptives, Bako-Aiyegbusi advised that mere knowledge about family planning is not enough.

“There is a need for strong motivation and effective knowledge about family planning methods. “The most suited intervention for transforming these high levels of need into effective demand is intensive communication campaign aimed to create public awareness about the need for family planning.” Also, increasing public knowledge about family planning methods, where to access services, how to use and motivate couples to start and continue to practice and advocate for use of family planning methods are among measures that could help to increase uptake.

