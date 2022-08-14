Mismanagement of economy affecting masses’ income –NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has raised an alarm over the manner in which the nation’s economy was being managed, adding that it was being driven by the recurrent devaluation of the national currency, which was making the income of the masses barely enough to sustain them.

This was contained in a communiqué jointly signed by Comrade Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, Cordinator, NANS Zone D; Comrade Kehinde Simeon Damilola; Chairman, NANS Ogun; Comrade Adeleke Quadri, Chairman NANS Oyo, and Comrade Omotosho Surprise, Chairman NANS Ondo, issued at the end of an emergency meeting of South West students leaders and stakeholders held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The emergency meeting, which was attended by the Students Union Government (SUG) Presidents and other present and former leaders of NANS from Zone D, deliberated on critical issues affecting the students’ constituency in particular and the entire masses of Nigeria.

The communiqué partly reads: “We are displeased at the mismanagement of the economy that is driven on the recurrent devaluation of our national currency and making the income of the mass of local people barely enough to sustain them because of galloping inflation.

“We expect that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Team should rise to the occasion and make pro-people policies to mitigate the plight of Nigerians.

“The selling off of our national asset will only worsen the crisis and put the nation at the mercy of few individuals, who have economic might to purchase shares in the sold asset.

“We frown totally at the Federal Government lackadaisical attitude towards the sector especially by treating the strike action of University staff Unions with levity.

“Having considered the demands of the Staff Unions with objective reality of learning and teaching condition and the administration of our campuses, it is important that we state clearly that we share the same position with our lecturers and non-teaching staff.

“We condemn in totality the loose statements of Festus Keyamo on Channels Television. It is unfortunate that Keyamo would today be defending what he had spent the previous years of his life fighting.

“We are resolute on mobilizing all our forces to show our displeasure and we call on the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to deepen the struggle by mobilizing for a national strike action until the government finds a solution to the strike action.

“We no longer live in the foolery that the Federal Government still retained control of her territory. And we call on the South West governors, having commended their creation of Amotekun Security Network to once again reconvene as a matter of urgency to review the security status of the region.

“The Amotekun should be encouraged while emphasis be placed that they should not act ultra vires of the modus operandi that created them and shun all conducts likely to violate human rights of law abiding citizens.

“We see it as a necessity that candidates of all political parties make public their proposed programmes on education sector. We also want to affirm our decision that in fairness and for the purposeful unity of Nigeria, we consider it that the South should produce the next President if indeed the other region, respects the political sense of belongingness of the Southerners in the Nigeria unity.”

“We want to warn all politicians to steer clear of the activities of the Students’ Union and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). We are aware that some politicians are doing their best to buy over some supposed students’ leader into their campaign. Apparently, no reasonable politician should think Students’ Union will endorse anybody in the national politics at a time our Universities are shut down,” they said.

