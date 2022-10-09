News

Mismanagement of extractive resources violation of Human Rights -NEITI

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said the mismanagement of extractive revenues and other infractions in the country’s extractive sector was a violation of human rights.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who made this known in Abuja when he led a delegation of the NEITI Board, Management and a coalition of civil society advocates in Nigeria’s extractive sector on a courtesy call to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), noted that the lack of transparency and accountability in the management of extractive revenues could lead to many social vices which results in the violation of the rights of the citizens.

He said: “NEITI considers mismanagement of oil, gas and minerals resources as a violation of human rights. This is manifested in terms of environmental pollution, climate injustice, violation of host communities’ rights, denial of participation in the natural resources management, inequity in benefits sharing, revenue and social infrastructures, and in extreme cases, intimidation, and harassment of civil society advocates.”

NEITI in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja by its Head, Communications and Stakeholders’ Management, Obiageli Onuorah, noted that Dr. Orji had called for a Memorandum of Understanding and the establishment of a technical committee between NEITI and the NHRC to work out modalities for the partnership.

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Anthony Ojukwu (SAN), who expressed delight at the collaboration between NEITI and the NHRC on relationship management with civil society, reminded NEITI that the mandate of the NHRC centres on the protection of the citizenry who are carrying out their legitimate activities.

The Civil Society Representative on the NEITI Board, Mr. Peter Egbule reiterated the urgency and importance of assuring civil society actors of the safety and protection of their space which will enhance and facilitate good governance of the country’s extractive sector.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

