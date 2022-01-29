Miss Apex Queen Nigeria devoted to promoting leadership, entrepreneurial skills of youths, says Uzochukwu

The Chief Executive Officer of Miss Apex Queen Nigeria, which organises the yearly Miss Apex Queen Pageant event, which attracts participation from young ladies across the country, Ambassador Favour Uzochukwu, has disclosed that the organisation is dedicated to developing and promoting leadership and entrepreneurial skill of Nigerian youths. She made this known during the recent beauty pageant event for 2021 held in Abuja, with the emergence of three queens.

They are: First runner up Queen Oluwatosin Hannah of Lagos State; Winner Queen Otenyi Amaka of Enugu State; and second up Queen Chanda Blessing of Niger State. According to the CEO, the objectives and goals of MISS Apex Queen Nigeria pageant include creating a better and fulfilled life for young Nigerian ladies; advocating for girl – child rights, fight against corruption; bringing succour to the needy and promotion of business and entertainment in Nigeria as well as creating mentors and role models for young Nigerian ladies. She further stated that every reigning queen is expected to promote these objectives and goals during their reign and serve as advocates for promotion of good moral values and engage in other related activities. Miss Apex Queen Nigeria started in 2018 with the first event held in Owerri, Imo State and subsequently it moved to Abuja in 2019 and has since then held annually.

