Miss Autumn Leaves advocates unconditional love in new EP

EDWIN USOBOH

Less than four weeks after she released a new EP, titled “Keep The Faith”, charismatic singer, songwriter, and composer, Ebby Udueni- Drenthe, popularly known as Miss Autumn Leaves, has released another EP. Titled ‘Unconditional Love’ MR EFFLIX (BE) Remixes of Rogier Dulac (NL), Mad Man Factory (IT) and released by Throwing Records (UK), the EP is a dedication of a pure love, Agape.

As with the last EP, the message in ‘Unconditional Love’ is powerful and clear. “Let’s go back to those days that love meant so much more than just words. We need to value ourselves more for who we are with respect and unity. You can have it all, love won’t let you fall.” The beautiful song written and composed by Miss Autumn Leaves is out now on BANDCAMP, Sportify and otherdigitalstores. Theartiste, MissAutumn Leaves, who is married to Nigerian artiste, Jude U d u e n i Swing, is an American origin a t e d Ne t h – erlands national.

