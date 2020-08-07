Arts & Entertainments

Miss Autumn Leaves encourages world with new single

Charismatic singer, songwriter, and composer, Ebby Udueni-Drenthe, popularly known as Miss Autumn Leaves, has released a new single to encourage the world to keep faith.
The single, titled ‘Keep The Faith’, is an inspiring and uplifting song written and composed by Miss Autumn Leaves to encourage humanity to never give up on goals and life’s dreams.
The message is powerful and clear: “Let’s keep the faith despite friends and loved ones who have lost their lives due to Covid-19 and other world crises…keep a strong faith, hope, and love to all. Let’s make our world a better place,” says Miss Autumn Leaves, who is also a theatre producer and MC with a warm, beautiful, and strong voice.
The artist Miss Autumn Leaves, who is married to Nigerian artiste, Jude Udueni Swing, is an American originated Netherlands national. Her styles cut across various genres of music such as Gospel, Blues, Soul, Jazz, funk, Pop, R&B.
You can hear Miss Autumn Leaves’ Gospel influences through her singing full of faith, love, joy, encouragement, and power.
Throughout her singing career she has professionally interacted with great artists and famous names, such as Gloria Estefan, Madeline Bell, Debby Sledge, Chris Jones, Grace Jones, Meredith Brooks, Gordon, and Dana Winner.
She added the most desired musical colour to great weddings of Ruud Gullit, Paul Haarhuis, Alex Blanchard, Antonie Kamerling, Aik Chioke and many more.

