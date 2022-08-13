Miss MAPOLY abducted, killed by kidnappers in Ogun 

Suspected kidnappers have reportedly killed a student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Happiness Odeh.

Our correspondent learnt that, Odeh who won the Miss MAPOLY beauty contest on August 3, 2022 was abducted while on her way to Ipara, in Ode Remo on Tuesday evening.

It was further gathered that, Odeh, an ND2 student of Mass Communication was kidnapped along Iperu road by some unknown persons.

Odeh, it was learnt was raped by her abductors before she was murdered.

The MAPOLY Students Union (MAPSU), has confirmed the incident.

According to a statement signed by the Students’ Union President, Sodiq Ajani and the Public Relations Officer, Joy Okolie, the deceased was kidnapped three days ago while on her way to a movie location.

