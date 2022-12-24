Miss Niger Delta organisers announce date for screening exercise

In a bid to further support the development and growth of young females from the Niger Delta and promote socio-economic and human capital development across the region, the Miss Niger Delta Peace and Cultural pageant organisers have announced date for the screening exercise for the 19th Miss Niger Delta, Ambassador for Peace and Development. According to the organisers, the pageant is aimed at re-awakening the entre-preneurial skills of young females of the region and equipping them with the necessary skill set to be self-sufficient which in turn will propel the growth and development of the Niger Delta. Speaking on the initiative, the Director of Media and Communication of Miss Niger Delta Organisation, Karina Israel, said: “Female youths of the Niger Delta can change not just the region but the world at large and we must deliberately provide them with the necessary mindset and skills set to explore.
Ondo partners LGs on security
The Ondo State Government is to partner the 18 local governments in tackling the security issues in different parts of the state.
Buhari not chairman of Presidential Campaign Council –APC
The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not the chairman of the Campaign Council as claimed in some media reports.
NMA apologises to Nigerians, patients over NARD strike
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), yesterday apologised to Nigerians, especially patients at various government hospitals, over the strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).
