News

Miss Niger Delta organisers announce date for screening exercise

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

In a bid to further support the development and growth of young females from the Niger Delta and promote socio-economic and human capital development across the region, the Miss Niger Delta Peace and Cultural pageant organisers have announced date for the screening exercise for the 19th Miss Niger Delta, Ambassador for Peace and Development. According to the organisers, the pageant is aimed at re-awakening the entre-preneurial skills of young females of the region and equipping them with the necessary skill set to be self-sufficient which in turn will propel the growth and development of the Niger Delta. Speaking on the initiative, the Director of Media and Communication of Miss Niger Delta Organisation, Karina Israel, said: “Female youths of the Niger Delta can change not just the region but the world at large and we must deliberately provide them with the necessary mindset and skills set to explore.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo partners LGs on security

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Ondo State Government is to partner the 18 local governments in tackling the security issues in different parts of the state. Deputy Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, who disclosed the government’s plans yesterday, urged council office-holders to chart a new course towards strengthening the security systems in their areas. Aiyedatiwa, who represented Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during […]
News

Buhari not chairman of Presidential Campaign Council –APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not the chairman of the Campaign Council as claimed in some media reports. According to a statement from the Director of Media and Publicity of the Campaign, Mr. Bayo Onanuga said that the list of members of […]
News

NMA apologises to Nigerians, patients over NARD strike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), yesterday apologised to Nigerians, especially patients at various government hospitals, over the strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).   The Chairman, NMA, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Dr Enema Amodu, made the plea on Sunday in Abuja, while addressing journalists over the NARD strike.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica