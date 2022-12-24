Miss Niger Delta organisers announce date for screening exercise

In a bid to further support the development and growth of young females from the Niger Delta and promote socio-economic and human capital development across the region, the Miss Niger Delta Peace and Cultural pageant organisers have announced date for the screening exercise for the 19th Miss Niger Delta, Ambassador for Peace and Development. According to the organisers, the pageant is aimed at re-awakening the entre-preneurial skills of young females of the region and equipping them with the necessary skill set to be self-sufficient which in turn will propel the growth and development of the Niger Delta. Speaking on the initiative, the Director of Media and Communication of Miss Niger Delta Organisation, Karina Israel, said: “Female youths of the Niger Delta can change not just the region but the world at large and we must deliberately provide them with the necessary mindset and skills set to explore.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...