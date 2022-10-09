Miss Teen Global Beauty makes Nigeria proud in Brazil

is another feather to Nigeria’s crown in international beauty pageant competition as beautiful and talented Miss Victor Confiance, Nigeria’s representative to Miss Teen Global Beauty International emerged second runner up in Brazil. Nigeria’s representative to the 2022 Miss Teen Global Beauty International, Victor Confiance Oluebube shone like a million stars when she emerged second runner up at this year’s Miss Teen Global Beauty International contest which paraded beautiful and intelligent teenagers from different countries of the world. The grand finale which took place at the stateof- the-art Garden Resort & Convention Center, Campina Grande, Paraiba, Brazil, recently, had the contestants from 17 countries coming out in three outings, National Costume display, Swimwears, and introduction evening gown, respectively. Earlier on, they had a preliminary show with outings such as Miss beach beauty competition national costumes displays, talents display, top model show, dances-of-the-world, before the grand finale where the contestants were judged based on their individual performances. Miss Victor Confiance Oluebube, who had won the second edition of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria in Sapele, Delta State, earlier in the year, gave a superlative account of herself and Nigeria, and subsequently won the awards for the best top model and best national costume categories, respectively. The ultimate crown popularly called the “Pink Crown” was won by Miss Teen Global Beauty France while Miss Teen Global Beauty Brazil, came second. One of the highpoints of the grand finale, was when Mr Ivaldo Lopes Ximenes, founder and franchise owner of Miss Teen Global Beauty International, took guests by surprise by announcing, Mrs Gwendolyn Elohor Tagbarha, national director, Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, the overall best National Director for Miss Teen Global Beauty International, 2022. He then presented her with a beautifully customized Miss Teen Global Beauty International gold plated jewelry, to the admiration of audience and viewers from all over the world.

