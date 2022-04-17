Miss Teen Global Beauty pageant shuts down Sapele today

The beautiful timber city of Sapele, Delta State is holding its breath as one the biggest Teen Beauty Pageant in the history of Nigeria holds today. Like the maiden edition, the second edition will witness the conglomeration of the Crème De La Crème of the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

Amongst those expected to grace the epoch making event are top government officials, high profile personalities in the business and fashion world, Oil and Gas Merchants and captains of industries from different parts of Nigeria.

According to the National Director of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, popularly called, “Nigeria’s King of Queens, Mrs. Gwen Elohor Tagbarha, said that she is out to change the narrative in the beauty pageant industry, by sanitizing the system which has been serially bastardized by both morally bankrupt pageant organisers and willing collaborators.

Mrs. Tagbarha, who is an ex beauty queen and former Miss Nollywood Nigeria, disclosed that the Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria brand is unarguably, the only major platform in Nigeria that grooms young girls from the foundation, to become worthy role models, ambassadors and subsequently become useful to themselves and the society at large.

“Consequently, when they leave and grow to contest at adults pageant brands, they would have been thoroughly grounded and groomed on what is expected of them. Therefore, should any organizer tell them anything contrary to what they have been taught, they would then have a choice to decline based on their acquired knowledge and rich experience at Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria. Also, since the values of the pageant industry have been debased to the extent that beauty queens are not respected due to the ills being perpetuated by unscrupulous pageant organizers and their willing collaborators, the Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria brand is out to redefine, mold and reshape the mindsets of these young teenage girls, as well as the pageant organizers”.

She Added. This year’s event which originally had over 30 finalists, was later pruned to the best 10, due to the high standards of the organisers.

The winner of the contest will represent Nigeria in August at the world stage where the Miss Teen Global Beauty International 2022, will be holding in Paraiba, Brazil, courtesy of an all expense paid trip by the official sponsor of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, Awaritse Nigeria Limited.

In addition, the winner will also go home with the sum of N200,000 in cash, amongst other prizes, while the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Princesses, will walk home with N150,000, N100,000 and N100,000 in cash, respectively.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...