Miss Tourism 2020: Meet the top five brainy beauties

It is said that beauty is not complete until there is a trace of brilliance. The ninth edition of Miss Tourism Nigeria beauty contest was said to be remarkable. The top five beauties, who will be representing Nigeria at different international pageants next year have unique qualities. In a very cozy environment, Ifeoma Ononye had a chat with the newly crowned Queens and discovered that they are young women with visions who have set their passion and dreams in motion, with strong convictions that their new titles will be the wind to propel their sailing careers to success

The winner of Miss Tourism Nigeria 2020, Prisca Nwaobodo is a graduate and a Masters degree holder.

The soft spoken Beauty Queen read History at the university of Benin for her first degree and for her second degree, she read shipping and port management. While people love aircraft, Prisca is crazy about vessels. “I read shipping and port management because its my long term plan because obviously vessels are not cheap and needs a lot of capital to start.”

Presently Nwaobodo who hails from Delta State is a real estate consultant. A job she has been doing for five years now. Speaking about her pet project tagged ‘The 500 agenda’, she said that the project has been on before signing up for Miss Tourism Nigeria platform. “Its a project for low cost housing. For civil servants and regular individuals to own their first affordable house through the national housing funds scheme. It was created by the government for civil servants and regular individuals to be entitled to a 15million naira mortgage loan.

It has been on since 1992 but a lot of people don’t know about it. It is also not easy for people to get this loan. To qualify, you have to go through some processes. Then you have to be paying at least 2.5 percent of what you have been earning to government for at least six months.

For you to get the loan, you have to go through a PMB which is a Primary Mortgage Bank that will help you access the loan from Federal Mortgage Bank. Because it is really a long process and that is where I come in because I have been on it and I know my way around it. We are currently in affiliation with Federal mortgage bank to build at least 100 terraces for the individuals who are qualified and have been paying their NHS. The location for the place we are building is in Lagos here in Ajah, beside Lagos business school.

So that is what my pet project is on. To help people access these loans for low cost houses,” she said. Prisca Nwaobodo is optimistic that her crown will help further push her career in real estate. She wishes that her title would not interfere with her dress sense as she often do site supervisions to check on the house projects handled by her company. In the next two years, the beauty Queen sees herself going into acting because she recently started falling in love with showbiz.

Nwaobodo will represent Nigeria at Miss Tourism world come 2021 First runner up (Miss Globe Nigeria) Following up after the pretty winner, is Benue State born Paula Placid. Placid, who holds the title of Miss Globe Nigeria said that she believed in herself to be among the top five but it was overwhelming when she was called as the first runner up. Placid is a graduate and she studied psychology at UCSI university in Malaysia. While studying in the foreign country, Placid started her career as a model.

“I did a few advert commercials back there in Malaysia. I also started cooking and catering became I was signed up for a fashion training. And to pay the bills, I had to work and get the money. Its a foreign country and people needed Nigerian food, so I focused on the traditional food. I made nkwobi, isi ewu and other Nigeria delicacies. I used to make about N100,000 after sales in a day because of currency differences.

I used the money to pay for my fashion runway training,” she said Paula Placid is the young lady in the popular Harpic television commercial with Comedian, Helen Paul. She has also been on many runways around the world, Mercedes Benz fashion show, KL fashion show. On her pet project, she said, “I have a small charity event I run called ‘Paula feeds’. I cook and take to certain areas in Lagos and feed people. The rate of poverty and lack of food is alarming and that may turn out to be my pet project.”

Second run- ner up (3rd) Miss Glam Nigeria

Okonkwo Cynthia Chidimma like to say she is an economist and an entrepreneur. As a graduate from Anambra State university, now know as Chukwemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Okonkwo believes that just like education is power, skill acquisition is a necessity in the Nigeria of today. As an entrepreneur, Runs a make up studio in the eastern part if Nigeria.

“I want to use this platform to boost my career in make up and also forge ahead with the skill acquisition program that I have been wanting to do. It is a pet project, where people will come and learn a skill so they can create jobs for themselves. Just like education is power, skill acquisition is a necessity. When every other thing can betray you, your skill cannot betray you,” she said

Miss Continental Model (Third runner up)

17 years old Nneoma Anyanwu is the youngest contestant since Miss Tourism Nigeria started. Chaperoned by her mother all the from Imo State to Lagos for the beauty contest, Nneoma Anyanwu said that her intentions for signing up for the competition was to get the experience and luck smiled on her..

Still a secondary school pupil of Havana model secondary school, Imo State, the Miss Continental model who will be representing Nigeria in the USA for Miss Continental model w o r l d in 2021 is thrilled that she is now an inspi- r a t i o n to her peers. "

It is still as if I am dreaming. I like that I am an inspiration to young girls like me out that. This title is telling them that you don't have to wait until you are 20 or 30 before chasing any dream."

It is still as if I am dreaming. I like that I am an inspiration to young girls like me out that. This title is telling them that you don’t have to wait until you are 20 or 30 before chasing any dream.” Her crown did not come without a challenge. Her dad wanted her to focus more on her studies but changed his mind when he noticed his daughter had something to offer the world in the camp.

“At first my dad was not happy that I was not facing my studies which is supposed to be a priority. But when he saw that I was doing well, especially when I won a presentation in the camp and became the brand ambassador of Foye natural skin care brand, he changed his mind. He is my legal adviser now because he is a lawyer by profession,” she said. According to the pageant organiser, Santiago Roberts, Nneoma Anyanwu is a girl with a very smart brain. He said she was among the most brilliant girls that auditioned for Miss Tourism Nigeria 2020.

Fourth runner up, Miss Tourism Top Model Nigeria

26 years old Bunmi Diamond is the fourth with the Miss Top Model Nigeria title. The beauty Queen who hails from Osun State has a degree in International relations and strategic studies. Presently, Diamond is a fast rising actress, a television host, a model and a realtor.

Her deepest passion lie in being the best version of herself as a brand, to impact lives and leave her footprint in the heart of every individual she comes across. “

I want to touch lives, to impact in the welfare of many. I want to propagate change in the tourism sector, to attract both domestic and International tourist to aid economic growth in Nigeria. I also want to give back to the community through my pet project “save a sole” by providing school materials and amenities such as sandals, school bags, books, pens to combat child labour and support child education in the society. I wish to start my pet project in the Makoko community, “ she said.

