Miss Tourism Nigeria: Blame poor parenting, declining societal values for youths’ ills

23-year-old, Adeduro Tosin Adetola is the current Miss Tourism Nigeria. An undergraduate studying Social Studies Education at the University of Ilorin, the Beauty Queen has other big ambitions. Having achieved her biggest dream of winning Miss Tourism Kwara and Miss Tourism Nigeria, she is moving on to get the Miss Tourism World crown. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Adetola Tosin, who hails from Ondo State, explains that though she is already a serial entrepreneur, she also dreams of having a Masters’ Degree in journalism, try out her talent in acting, among other things

Tell us about your crowning moment as Miss Tourism Nigeria 2021. What was going on in your mind?

During my crowning moments, I was overwhelmed with excitement because it confirmed my beliefs that, “Dreams are valid”. One of my dreams just came true. I’ve always had dreams of showing to the world who Tosin Adeduro is, considering the fact I had been a victim of body shaming because of how tiny and short I looked back then.

The crowning moments just gave me that feeling that,yes, you did it girl and now, I can inspire ladies out there, who feel less of themselves.

There were other beautiful girls in the reality house where you were all camped. Were you scared at some point that you may not win?

Competing with a lot of beautiful, educated and talented ladies gave me mixed feelings. I won’t say fear was really part of the feelings I had, though, it actually motivated me to do better. I felt if I win with this set of beautiful ladies, it means I really worked hard and deserved it.

What was your biggest challenge in the one month you spent in the camp?

The biggest challenge I had was having to wake up very early to do the day’s tasks after going to bed very late. It affected me health wise.

Prior to Miss Tourism, have you contested in any other beauty contests, and did you win?

Prior to Miss Tourism Nigeria, I contested for Miss Tourism Kwara, which I won. That is another thing I thank God for.

Most African parents are usually against their girl-child being exposed. What was your parents’ reactions when you told them you wanted to be a model and also contest for a beauty contests?

Although my dad is of blessed memory, he was my biggest motivation because he was always ready to help me achieve my dreams. He really believed in me no matter what and so, it is my mom who was always ready to play her part in helping me win. So, my parents motivated me to always “go for it” and here we are today.

You speak like you have always dreamt of being a beauty queen?

Is that so? Yes, I’ve always wanted to have be a Beauty Queen and make the invisible crown I already have from birth, visible.

What other dreams did you have back in high school days, to be a doctor or lawyer?

I wanted to be a Journalist.

Really, has the the dream to become a journalist gone or is it still there?

The dream to be a journalist hasn’t died, as I have planned to pursue it by majoring in Journalism for my Masters’ Degree. I have also started as an intern in an organization in order to learn and practice the basic skills of journalism which is going well for me.

Now that you are a queen, what are your biggest dreams?

My dreams have not changed much.

My biggest dreams are; to win an international pageant. Be a lady that the younger generation can look up to and make positive impacts in their lives.

What pet project are you working on?

My pet project is focused on helping children in government schools get accustomed to their environment. I will do this by taking them on educational excursions, to tourist centres in their vicinities. With this, they can speak boldly to foreigners about their environment and guide through the environment.

What career are you pursuing presently, acting in movies, or studying futher?

I will love to go for my Masters degree and the same time pursue a career in acting.

There is increase in ritual killings amongst teenagers, and the girl-child is taking the heat. What is your opinion in the situation? Where did we get it wrong?

I feel like the problem is that a lot of parents focus more on the girl-child rather than both genders, there by, failing to instill the necessary core values in the boy child. Both the girl-child and boy-child need to be trained properly as the saying goes “charity begins at home”

There are a number of reasons responsible for the increase in ritual killings and the blame should be placed equally on all the doorsteps. We look at the case of parenting and as the very bedrock of society – family and we begin to get our answers. Most families these days do not care how you have come about your money. All they want to do is spend it.

The dwindling value system in the country is another reason. When the society begins to honour money and fame, things are bound to be like this. We honour wealth without thinking about the process. We don’t care about the becoming. It is only the end product that matters. “For anyone who cares to listen, the process of becoming is what sustains the product of what one becomes”.

The girl-child is only taking the heat because the society never takes responsibility for its actions but rather looks for who to blame.

Tell us a little about your childhood. Were you among the calm children or the naughty ones?

I’m from a family of five and the third child of the family. I grew with my dad who was a single parent due to separation. I wasn’t the calm child neither was I the naughty child. I will say I was a combination of both because I always knew when to express myself and when to stop talking. My family made me feel really blessed and I always felt like the favourite child that everyone of them would do anything for including my siblings. I grew up in what the society now calls “Trenches”. Yet, I was very comfortable and happy because not once did I lack anything in school; well, maybe just motherly love and affection which I craved for all through as a child.

I probably did not have it all back then but I can boldly say that I enjoyed every bit of my childhood as it has also built me into the woman I am today

