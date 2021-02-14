Miss University Nigeria searches for 2021 Queen

The search for who will crowned Miss University Nigeria (MUN) 2021 is officially on. The organisers of the pageant, Super Force Media, commenced it’s registration for the beauty contest on its website recently .

On its social media handle where details of the event was unveiled, the winner will walk away with a brand new car and N1.5 million cash with other benefits including fully-paid Masters Degree programme, wardrobe allowance and sponsored international vacation trip. First and second runners will also smile home with mouth watering rewards.

The organisers insists that the contestants must be least 18 years old and already an undergraduate of a Nigerian university. Registration for the pageant was officially open on February 4, 2021 while the grand finale is set to take place July 2021.

