News

Miss USA wins Miss Universe competition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night.

Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, then beamed after her name was announced.

Thumping music rang out, and she was handed a bouquet of flowers, draped in the winner’s sash and crowned with a tiara onstage at the  71st Miss Universe Competition, held in New Orleans.

The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez. In the Q&A at the last stage of the competition for the three finalists, Gabriel was asked how she would work to demonstrate Miss Universe is “an empowering and progressive organisation” if she were to win.

“I would use it to be a transformational leader,” she responded, citing her work using recycled materials in her fashion design and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Nigeria burns as leaders fiddle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the past one month, the atmosphere in the country has been charged to a melting point, following the activities of herdsmen and the orgy of violence from some criminal elements among them. From the South-West to the East, South-South to the North and even to the nation’s capital, Abuja, the activities of herdsmen have […]
News

Misrule: We’re vindicated by Sanusi’s statement –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has been vindicated by the statement of ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi that the gains made by Nigeria in 35 years were wiped out in the last five years. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said […]
News

UNICAL bars lecturers from forcing students to buy books

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Henceforth, any lecturer at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) who forces students to buy his book in the name of assignment will be penalized. This was the verdict of the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Florence Banku Obi as she marks her second year in office. Obi, who spoke on Thursday while giving a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica