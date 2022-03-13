News

Missiles hit military site in west of Ukraine

Lviv military officials have said Russian forces carried out an air strike and fired eight missiles on the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre, according to BBC Ukrainian.

The centre is located in Yavoriv district, about 30km northwest of Lviv, and is a military training ground.

Large columns of smoke were reportedly seen rising from the area.

Several eyewitnesses have told BBC Ukrainian that they heard explosions in the region of western city of Lviv.

The UNIAN news agency has also cited social media users who have reported two strong explosions in the city.

According to local media reports, air raid sirens went off throughout the night in Lviv and many other regions in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent meanwhile says there are reports that Lviv is under Russian missile attacks.

The cause of the explosions is still unknown, and the BBC cannot confirm eyewitness accounts.

Lviv is a stronghold in western Ukraine where many foreign media teams are currently based, and a city where many refugees are passing through on their way out of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, refugees have continued to stream into Moldova, prompting the country’s leader to call for international assistance to cope with the influx.

“We now have over 270,000 people who have crossed the border,” Moldova Prime MInister Natalia Gavrilița has told the BBC World Service.

“More than 100,000 people who have chosen to stay – at least temporarily. For a country like Moldova these are quite high numbers. “

Moldova, a small country of about 2.5 million sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, is one of Europe’s most economically fragile. The number of Ukrainian refugees represent about a 4% increase in their population.

Ms Gavrilița added that Moldovan civilians are helping to house and care for the refugees that are arriving by the thousands every day.

“We are very worried about the economic consequences of the war… which is hitting particularly hard a country like Moldova, one of the poorest in Europe,” she said.

“We certainly need outside help.”

 

